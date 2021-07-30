Bob Odenkirk says he is recovering following ‘small’ heart attack

Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk has said he is recovering following a “small” heart attack.

The 58-year-old was taken to hospital by ambulance after falling ill earlier this week on the New Mexico set of his Breaking Bad spin-off show Better Call Saul.

He tweeted on Friday to say he will be “back soon”.

“It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much.”

He added: “I had a small heart attack. But I’m going to be OK thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery.

“Also, AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level. I’m going to take a beat to recover but I’ll be back soon.”

Like Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul is set in and mostly shot in Albuquerque, New Mexico’s largest city.

Odenkirk has been nominated for four Emmys for playing the title character, an unsuccessful lawyer named Jimmy McGill who becomes increasingly corrupt and greedy and later adopts the pseudonym Saul Goodman.