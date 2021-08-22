Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 23rd 2021 Show Links
News / World

Dwayne Johnson marks late father’s 77th birthday

By Press Association
August 22, 2021, 8:36 am
Dwayne Johnson (Matt Crossick/PA)
Dwayne Johnson (Matt Crossick/PA)

Dwayne Johnson has paid tribute to his father, Rocky Johnson, ahead of what would have been his 77th birthday.

The 49-year-old Hollywood star shared an emotional video detailing how the late wrestler made him the man he is today.

In the post, the star can be seen as a young man on the field playing American football, while news footage shows his father saying he could show his son “a few things” if he ever decides to go into wrestling.

In the post, Johnson explains that he grew up dreaming of playing in the NFL but that dream did not come true.

He said he now credits the disappointment with setting him on the path to where he is today, as he became a WWE superstar known as The Rock before breaking into acting.

He wrote: “Man I look at life these days with deep gratitude, humility and a little grace – thankful for those dreams that didn’t come true.

“That’s the irony of life sometimes where the thing we want most – is sometimes it’s the best thing that never happened.

“I failed at becoming an NFL player.

“And as complicated as my relationship was with my old man, he was the one who eventually trained me to become a pro wrestler.

“And the rest is history.

“My dad would’ve turned 77 years old this coming week.

“Rest In Peace Soulman and cheers to those dreams that don’t come true.”

Rocky Johnson was a WWE hall of fame wrestler, known as Soulman, and was a trailblazer in the ring as the first African-American WWE tag team champion.

He died at the age of 75 in January 2020, when his son said the loss had left him “in pain”, but he promised to carry his father’s “mana and work ethic” with him always.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal