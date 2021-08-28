Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, August 28th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Lupita Nyong’o pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman on anniversary of his death

By Press Association
August 28, 2021, 6:02 am
Lupita Nyong’o has paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman on the first anniversary of her Black Panther co-star’s death (Ian West/PA)
Lupita Nyong’o has paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman on the first anniversary of her Black Panther co-star’s death.

Boseman, 43, died following a private four-year battle with colon cancer.

He was best known for playing the lead role in Marvel’s ground-breaking superhero blockbuster Black Panther and earned posthumous acclaim for Netflix drama Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

A year on from his death, Oscar-winning actress Nyong’o, 38, said his legacy lives on.

Alongside a picture of the pair laughing together, the actress, who played the spy Nakia on Black Panther, wrote on Instagram: “I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure. I do. I do…

“One year after his passing, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains this alive in me.”

The sudden announcement of Boseman’s death on August 28 last year stunned Hollywood and triggered an outpouring of grief from around the world.

Chadwick Boseman
Chadwick Boseman died last year aged 43 following a private battle with colon cancer (Ian West/PA)

Black Panther arrived in 2018 and was lauded as a landmark moment for representation, with a primarily black cast.

It was a box office smash, grossing 1.3 billion dollars (£944 million) and earning a best picture nomination at the Oscars.

Boseman earned a posthumous best actor nod at the Oscars earlier this year for his portrayal of an ambitious trumpeter in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Last week the actor’s widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, sang an emotional rendition of I’ll Be Seeing You during a Stand Up To Cancer charity event.

