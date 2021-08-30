Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, August 30th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Music

Drake offers update on delayed album Certified Lover Boy

By Press Association
August 30, 2021, 3:17 pm
Drake attending the UK premiere of Top Boy (Ian West/PA)
Drake attending the UK premiere of Top Boy (Ian West/PA)

Drake has announced that his delayed album Certified Lover Boy will finally arrive on Friday.

The Canadian superstar, 34, was due to release his sixth studio album in January but the date was pushed back while he recovered from surgery on an injured leg.

He announced the new date of September 3 in a post to his 90.3 million Instagram followers on Monday and shared what fans guessed was the album cover, a series of images of pregnant women in a variety of colours.

He captioned the post: “Certified Lover Boy September 3.”

Jamaican singer Popcaan and Migos rapper Offset were among those celebrating the news.

His announcement came a day after Kanye West, with whom Drake has waged a war of words in recent years, released his own delayed album Donda.

Certified Love Boy is the follow up to Drake’s 2018 album Scorpion, although in March he released Scary Hours 2, a three-song EP.

The rapper, real name Aubrey Graham, announced the delay of Certified Lover Boy in January with a message on social media that said: “I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery.

“I’m blessed to be back on my feet feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won’t be dropping in January.

“I’m looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal