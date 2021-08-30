Drake offers update on delayed album Certified Lover Boy

Drake has announced that his delayed album Certified Lover Boy will finally arrive on Friday.

The Canadian superstar, 34, was due to release his sixth studio album in January but the date was pushed back while he recovered from surgery on an injured leg.

He announced the new date of September 3 in a post to his 90.3 million Instagram followers on Monday and shared what fans guessed was the album cover, a series of images of pregnant women in a variety of colours.

He captioned the post: “Certified Lover Boy September 3.”

Jamaican singer Popcaan and Migos rapper Offset were among those celebrating the news.

His announcement came a day after Kanye West, with whom Drake has waged a war of words in recent years, released his own delayed album Donda.

Certified Love Boy is the follow up to Drake’s 2018 album Scorpion, although in March he released Scary Hours 2, a three-song EP.

The rapper, real name Aubrey Graham, announced the delay of Certified Lover Boy in January with a message on social media that said: “I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery.

“I’m blessed to be back on my feet feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won’t be dropping in January.

“I’m looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021.”