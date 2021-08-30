Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lady Gaga announces remix edition of hit album Chromatica

By Press Association
August 30, 2021, 6:34 pm
Lady Gaga announces remix edition of hit album Chromatica (Jennifer Graylock/PA)
Lady Gaga has announced a new remix version of her hit album Chromatica.

The pop star, 35, will release the reimagined edition of her sixth record, titled Dawn of Chromatica, on September 3.

The 14-track album will feature remixes from musicians such as Charli XCX, Mura Musa and Arca.

Gaga announced the news in a post on Instagram alongside the album’s artwork and the artists who have collaborated on the project.

Musicians who will feature include LSDXOXO, Shygirl, Jimmy Edgar, Dorian Electra, Rina Sawayama and Coucou Chloe.

The original Chromatica was released in May 2020 and was Lady Gaga’s first album since 2016.

It went straight to number one in the UK album charts after the biggest opening week for an album in 2020 at that time.

It went on to be nominated for best pop vocal album at the 63rd Grammy Awards.

