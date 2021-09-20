Primetime Emmys 2021: The main winners

The streaming services won major awards at the biggest night in US TV, with Netflix’s The Crown and Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso recognised.

The Crown marked Netflix’s first outstanding drama series win while the streaming giant also won in the limited series category with The Queen’s Gambit.

British talent also enjoyed an Emmys to remember.

The main winners were:

Outstanding drama series – The Crown

Outstanding comedy series – Ted Lasso

Outstanding limited series – The Queen’s Gambit

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series – Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series – Josh O’Connor (The Crown)

Case closed! Congrats to Evan Peters, who wins the #Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for Mare of Easttown (@hbo)! This is a first #Emmys win for Evan! #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/0coB1hBUkO — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 20, 2021

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series – Jean Smart (Hacks)

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series – Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series – Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series – Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie – Julianne Nicholson (Mare Of Easttown)

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie – Evan Peters (Mare Of Easttown)

Outstanding writing for a drama series – Peter Morgan (The Crown)

Outstanding directing for a drama series – Jessica Hobbs (The Crown)

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series – Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series – Tobias Menzies (The Crown)

Outstanding writing for a variety series – Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Outstanding variety talk series – Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Outstanding variety sketch series – Saturday Night Live

Outstanding writing for a comedy series – Hacks

Outstanding directing for a comedy series – Hacks

Outstanding competition programme – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Governors Award – Debbie Allen

Outstanding directing for a limited or anthology series or movie – Scott Frank (The Queen’s Gambit)

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie – Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)

Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie – Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Outstanding variety special (live) – Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020

Outstanding variety special (pre-recorded) – Hamilton