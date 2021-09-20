Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Primetime Emmys 2021: The main winners

By Press Association
September 20, 2021, 4:57 am
Jason Sudeikis was among the winners at the Emmy Awards (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
The streaming services won major awards at the biggest night in US TV, with Netflix’s The Crown and Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso recognised.

The Crown marked Netflix’s first outstanding drama series win while the streaming giant also won in the limited series category with The Queen’s Gambit.

British talent also enjoyed an Emmys to remember.

The main winners were:

Outstanding drama series – The Crown

Outstanding comedy series – Ted Lasso

Outstanding limited series – The Queen’s Gambit

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series – Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series – Josh O’Connor (The Crown)

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series – Jean Smart (Hacks)

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series – Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series – Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series – Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie – Julianne Nicholson (Mare Of Easttown)

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie – Evan Peters (Mare Of Easttown)

Outstanding writing for a drama series –  Peter Morgan (The Crown)

Outstanding directing for a drama series – Jessica Hobbs (The Crown)

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series – Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series – Tobias Menzies (The Crown)

Outstanding writing for a variety series – Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Outstanding variety talk series – Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Outstanding variety sketch series – Saturday Night Live

Outstanding writing for a comedy series – Hacks

Outstanding directing for a comedy series – Hacks

Outstanding competition programme – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Governors Award – Debbie Allen

Outstanding directing for a limited or anthology series or movie – Scott Frank (The Queen’s Gambit)

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie – Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)

Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie – Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Outstanding variety special (live) – Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020

Outstanding variety special (pre-recorded) – Hamilton

