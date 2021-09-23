Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 23rd 2021 Show Links
News / World

Linda Evangelista claims cosmetic procedure left her ‘permanently deformed’

By Press Association
September 23, 2021, 11:11 am
Linda Evangelista (Ian West/PA)
Linda Evangelista (Ian West/PA)

Supermodel Linda Evangelista has said she has been left “permanently deformed” after undergoing a cosmetic procedure.

The catwalk star, who was one of the most famous models of the 1990s, said she has developed paradoxical adipose hyperplasia (PAH), adding this has “destroyed my livelihood” and sent her into “a cycle of deep depression”, which has led to her becoming a recluse.

PAH is described as a rare and adverse effect of CoolSculpting or cryolipolysis, when fatty tissue grows instead of shrinking in response.

Evangelista, 56, wrote on Instagram: “Today I took a big step towards righting a wrong that I have suffered and have kept to myself for over five years.

“To my followers who have wondered why I have not been working while my peers’ careers have been thriving, the reason is that I was brutally disfigured by Zeltiq’s CoolSculpting procedure which did the opposite of what it promised.

“It increased, not decreased, my fat cells and left me permanently deformed even after undergoing two painful, unsuccessful, corrective surgeries.

“I have been left, as the media has described, ‘unrecognizable.’

“I have developed Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia or PAH, a risk of which I was not made aware before I had the procedures.

Linda Evangelista in 1996 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“PAH has not only destroyed my livelihood, it has sent me into a cycle of deep depression, profound sadness, and the lowest depths of self-loathing.

“In the process, I have become a recluse.”

CoolSculpting is the brand name for cryolipolysis, a popular fat freezing procedure, which cools the fat to a freezing temperature so frozen, dead fat cells can be excreted out of the body through the liver.

The CoolSculpting website says it is used for “treatment of visible fat bulges in the submental (under the chin) and submandibular (under the jawline) areas, thigh, abdomen, and flank, along with bra fat, back fat, underneath the buttocks (also known as banana roll), and upper arm”.

The website also warns that “rare side effects may also occur”, and “may cause a visible enlargement in the treated area, which may develop 2 to 5 months after treatment and requires surgical intervention for correction”.

EPA Linda Evangelista Giles Deacon Show
On the catwalk in 2005 (Yui Mok/PA)

Evangelista also indicated she was taking legal action, adding: “With this lawsuit, I am moving forward to rid myself of my shame, and going public with my story.

“I’m so tired of living this way. I would like to walk out my door with my head held high, despite not looking like myself any longer.”

During her heyday, Evangelista was a regular fixture on the catwalk and magazine covers, as well as numerous advertising campaigns.

She also appeared alongside Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Christy Turlington in the famous music video for George Michael’s Freedom! 90.

Zeltiq parent company Allergan has been contacted by the PA news agency for comment.

