Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 30th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Music

Father of Britney Spears suspended from star’s conservatorship

By Press Association
September 30, 2021, 2:24 pm
Britney Spears has had her life and career controlled by a conservatorship since 20008 (PA)
Britney Spears has had her life and career controlled by a conservatorship since 20008 (PA)

The father of Britney Spears has been suspended from the pop superstar’s conservatorship, a judge in the US has ruled.

Judge Brenda Penny said, during a heated hearing at Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, Jamie Spears remaining in charge of his daughter’s estate was “untenable”.

The 69-year-old was ordered to turn over the relevant documents to John Zabel, a certified public accountant, who has been appointed temporary conservator of the singer’s 60 million dollar (£45 million) estate.

Jamie’s legal team had forcefully argued against his suspension, instead arguing termination of the complex legal arrangement was the correct course.

People Britney Spears
Britney Spears supporters demonstrate outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse (Chris Pizzello/AP)

However, the judge sided with Spears’s lawyer, agreeing it was in the star’s “best interests” that her father be removed.

The court was told Jamie’s continued involvement was “toxic”.

The move marks the latest major milestone in the singer’s attempts to free herself from the arrangement that has overseen her life and career since 2008.

The judge’s decision will likely be celebrated by members of the #FreeBritney movement, a global group of supporters who have long called for the conservatorship to be terminated.

A decision on the termination could come before the end of the year following months of fast-paced developments in what was once a staid and slow-moving case.

Jamie stepped down from his role overseeing his daughter’s personal affairs in 2019, but had maintained control of her finances.

Jodi Montgomery remains conservator of the singer’s person.

Jamie, who said he would step down in August, had criticised his daughter’s choice of successor.

People Britney Spears
Britney Spears supporters (Chris Pizzello/AP)

His lawyer, Vivian Thoreen, argued Mr Zabel, a certified public accountant, was unqualified.

She pointed to an alleged failed business deal in which Mr Zabel is said to have lost “one million of his own money in a fraudulent real estate project”.

The elder Spears had reiterated his desire for the conservatorship to be terminated.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal