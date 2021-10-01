Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, October 1st 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Music

Britney Spears shares saucy pictures while celebrating legal victory on holiday

By Press Association
October 1, 2021, 1:35 am
Britney Spears bared all in a series of saucy pictures as she celebrated a seismic legal victory over her father with a tropical getaway (PA)
Britney Spears bared all in a series of saucy pictures as she celebrated a seismic legal victory over her father with a tropical getaway (PA)

Britney Spears bared all in a series of saucy pictures as she celebrated a seismic legal victory over her father with a tropical getaway.

The pop superstar shared the snaps on Instagram, with only pink flower emojis protecting her modesty.

Spears was seen fully naked while posed for the camera and in other photos covered her chest with her hands after going topless on the beach.

Britney Spears conservatorship hearing
Britney Spears is celebrating a seismic legal victory over her father (Tony DiMaio/PA)

The 39-year-old captioned the post: “Playing in the Pacific never hurt anybody.”

In a separate video, also shared with her more than 34 million followers, Spears was seen relaxing on a boat with fiance Sam Asghari.

She also frolicked in the sea topless.

The singer wrote in the caption: “A beautiful day here in paradise celebrating.”

Spears was celebrating after a judge in Los Angeles suspended her father from his role overseeing her money.

People Britney Spears
Britney Spears fans celebrated outside court in Los Angeles after the singer scored a legal victory over her father (Chris Pizzello/AP Photo)

Jamie Spears, who has long had a complicated relationship with his daughter, strongly protested against his removal from the conservatorship that has controlled the star’s life since 2008.

However, judge Brenda Penny ruled his continued involvement was no longer in Spears’s best interests.

The move was met with jubilation from both Spears and her worldwide following.

She responded by saying she was on “cloud 9” while her fans celebrated wildly outside the court building.

The conservatorship could now be wound up before the end of the year, turning the page on one of the most controversial chapters in recent pop history.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal