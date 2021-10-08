Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cillian Murphy to reunite with Christopher Nolan for director’s next film

By Press Association
October 8, 2021, 11:52 pm
Cillian Murphy will reunite with Christopher Nolan for the acclaimed director’s highly awaited next film (Ian West/PA)
Cillian Murphy will reunite with Christopher Nolan for the acclaimed director’s highly awaited next film.

Murphy will star in Oppenheimer as J Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist known as the “father of the atomic bomb”.

The Irish actor, 45, is a favourite collaborator of Nolan and they previously worked together on the Dark Knight trilogy, Inception and Dunkirk.

World premiere of The Delinquent Season
The news was announced by studio Universal, which said the film will be released in North America on July 21 2023, a favoured summer slot of Nolan’s.

Universal described Oppenheimer as an “epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it”.

The film is based on the 2005 Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph And Tragedy Of J Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J Sherwin.

It is Nolan’s first project not made at his long-time home of Warner Bros since 2000’s Memento.

The filmmaker, 51, publicly criticised Warner Bros last year when it announced its 2021 slate of films would launch on its HBO Max streaming service at the same time as in cinemas.

Nolan is one of the staunchest defenders of the theatrical experience in Hollywood.

As well as directing Oppenheimer, Nolan is writing the film’s script.

