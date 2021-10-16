Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The Batman trailer unveils Robert Pattinson as a vengeful Bruce Wayne

By Press Association
October 16, 2021, 11:26 pm
(Matt Crossick/PA)
(Matt Crossick/PA)

The latest trailer for The Batman unveils Robert Pattinson as a darker, vengeful Bruce Wayne.

The British actor, 35, is seen in violent fight scenes, high-speed car chases and dramatic explosions as he navigates Gotham City and the rise of his rivals. 

After facing continuous delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, the highly-anticipated reboot is due in cinemas in March.

The opening sets the tone with a melancholic view of a cafe on a dark and rainy night, which is quickly unsettled as police cut through the scene to arrest an anonymous figure inside who is sitting at the bar with their back turned, dressed in a dark winter coat and glasses.

After the man is escorted out by a swarm of police, it pans to a coffee cup which has a question mark emblazed on the top in foam, teasing the entrance of Batman’s first rival – Riddler.

The classic bat symbol then beams across the night sky as Batman gazes at it, dressed in the famous all-black suit.

He then appears and single-handedly battles a gang who have their faces painted as clowns, a notable reference to another classic villain The Joker.

Batman filming – Liverpool
Robert Pattinson during filming of The Batman outside St George’s Hall in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Over the action, plays out the ominous words: “Fear is a tool. And when that light hits the sky, it’s not just a call. It’s a warning.”

Zoe Kravitz, who plays Catwoman Selina Kyle, makes a dramatic entrance as she is seen high-kicking someone in the head.

Her character then asks Batman: “Maybe we’re not so different. Who are you under there?”, to which he replies: “I’m vengeance.”

The teaser flashes through fight scenes, high-speed car chases and explosions, building the anticipation for the suspense-filled action film.

Colin Farrell looks unrecognisable as he takes on the role of the comic book villain Oswald Cobblepot, aka the Penguin.

His character believes he has gotten the last laugh as he drives away from an exploding car immersed in flames as he screams “I got you”.

But he does not escape that easily as the Batmobile emerges out of the wreckage and violently crashes into the car, leaving the final scene with Batman ominously walking towards his nemesis.

The Batman, which is directed by Matt Reeves, will see Pattinson follow in the footsteps of actors including Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, Val Kilmer, Michael Keaton and George Clooney in playing the Dark Knight.

The film also stars Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Jeffrey Wright as Gotham City’s police chief Commissioner Gordon.

