The Batman trailer unveils Robert Pattinson as a vengeful Bruce Wayne

The latest trailer for The Batman unveils Robert Pattinson as a darker, vengeful Bruce Wayne.

The British actor, 35, is seen in violent fight scenes, high-speed car chases and dramatic explosions as he navigates Gotham City and the rise of his rivals.

After facing continuous delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, the highly-anticipated reboot is due in cinemas in March.

The opening sets the tone with a melancholic view of a cafe on a dark and rainy night, which is quickly unsettled as police cut through the scene to arrest an anonymous figure inside who is sitting at the bar with their back turned, dressed in a dark winter coat and glasses.

After the man is escorted out by a swarm of police, it pans to a coffee cup which has a question mark emblazed on the top in foam, teasing the entrance of Batman’s first rival – Riddler.

The classic bat symbol then beams across the night sky as Batman gazes at it, dressed in the famous all-black suit.

He then appears and single-handedly battles a gang who have their faces painted as clowns, a notable reference to another classic villain The Joker.

Robert Pattinson during filming of The Batman outside St George’s Hall in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Over the action, plays out the ominous words: “Fear is a tool. And when that light hits the sky, it’s not just a call. It’s a warning.”

Zoe Kravitz, who plays Catwoman Selina Kyle, makes a dramatic entrance as she is seen high-kicking someone in the head.

Her character then asks Batman: “Maybe we’re not so different. Who are you under there?”, to which he replies: “I’m vengeance.”

The teaser flashes through fight scenes, high-speed car chases and explosions, building the anticipation for the suspense-filled action film.

Colin Farrell looks unrecognisable as he takes on the role of the comic book villain Oswald Cobblepot, aka the Penguin.

His character believes he has gotten the last laugh as he drives away from an exploding car immersed in flames as he screams “I got you”.

But he does not escape that easily as the Batmobile emerges out of the wreckage and violently crashes into the car, leaving the final scene with Batman ominously walking towards his nemesis.

The Batman, which is directed by Matt Reeves, will see Pattinson follow in the footsteps of actors including Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, Val Kilmer, Michael Keaton and George Clooney in playing the Dark Knight.

The film also stars Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Jeffrey Wright as Gotham City’s police chief Commissioner Gordon.