Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Britney Spears says she wants ‘justice’ over conservatorship

By Press Association
October 26, 2021, 2:03 am
Britney Spears said she will pursue ‘justice’ following the termination of her conservatorship (PA)
Britney Spears said she will pursue ‘justice’ following the termination of her conservatorship (PA)

Britney Spears said she will pursue “justice” following the termination of her conservatorship as she accused her family of “hurting me deeper than you’ll ever know”.

The pop superstar’s life and career have been controlled by the controversial legal arrangement since 2008 but it could soon be brought to an end.

Spears scored a significant victory over her father, Jamie, in September, when a Los Angeles judge suspended him from his role overseeing his daughter’s money.

Britney Spears recalls pep talk
Britney Spears could soon regain control over her life and career (Tony DiMaio/PA)

Another hearing in the case is set for November.

Spears, 39, shared a lengthy Instagram post complaining about being let down by those close to her, writing: “It’s humiliating and it’s like every person I’ve ever opened to immediately says they’ll be gone on a trip for two weeks after … OK I get it … they’re only available to me when it’s convenient for them … well I’m no longer available to any of them now.”

Spears added: “This message is to my family … for hurting me deeper than you’ll ever know !!! I know the conservatorship is about to be over but I still want justice !!!

“I’m only 5’4″ and I’ve played the bigger person my entire life … do you know how hard that is ???”

Spears has been involved in a bitter public row with 69-year-old Jamie, who she accused of abusing his position as conservator.

She has also targeted her younger sister, Jamie Lynn, 30, for a perceived lack of support in the conservatorship.

In September Spears announced she was engaged to long-term partner Sam Asghari, 27.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal