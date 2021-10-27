Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Angelina Jolie tells of her children’s pride at superhero role in Eternals

By Press Association
October 27, 2021, 9:15 pm
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt attending the screening (Yui Mok/PA)
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt attending the screening (Yui Mok/PA)

Angelina Jolie has told of her children’s pride over her latest role in new Marvel superhero film Eternals as they joined her at a screening of the blockbuster in London.

The sci-fi saga features immortal aliens who have been secretly living on Earth for thousands of years waiting for the right moment to jump into action.

Jolie, 46, who plays Thena in the film, was accompanied by her children Maddox, twins Vivienne and Knox, Shiloh and Zahara at a gala screening of the new release in central London.

Eternals – UK Gala Screening


Jolie told the PA news agency it was “wonderful” to be joined by her family on the red carpet.

She said that during filming they “laughed at me a lot, but they also were proud”.

“I can’t thank Marvel enough for letting me be here and be this in this film for my kids,” she added.

Eternals sees Brian Tyree Henry portray the franchise’s first gay superhero.

Jolie said she hopes the inclusion of the character “means something to everybody”.

“I hope it’s seen as natural and wonderful and beautiful,” she added.

Eternals – UK Gala Screening
Angelina Jolie, Chloe Zhao, Salma Hayek, Lauren Ridloff, Gemma Chan and Victoria Alonso (Yui Mok/PA)

The film’s Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao said she wanted “to do right by the fans” of the franchise, although she added the Marvel Cinematic Universe “needs to continue to grow and evolve”.

“I hope that not only will we see ourselves represented on screen, but people who might not look like us, talk like us, love like us, communicate like us, can look at us on screen and relate to us on a human level,” she told PA.

Eternals sees Zhao, who made her name with independent films and became the first woman of colour to win best director at this year’s academy awards, said she hopes to do more work on big budget projects with large-scale film studios.

“It was a big film school experience for me, I learnt so much,” she added.

In addition to Jolie, Eternals also stars Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek and Kit Harington.

Eternals – UK Gala Screening
Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani and Barry Keoghan (Yui Mok/PA)

Harington also praised the film’s inclusion of a gay superhero.

“I think it is great Marvel are doing it,” he told PA.

“I hope there’s an out and out lead in a superhero movie who is gay,” he added.

Eternals will be released in cinemas on November 5.

