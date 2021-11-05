Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Taylor Swift to promote new album with US late-night TV appearances

By Press Association
November 5, 2021, 2:03 am
Taylor Swift will promote the re-released version of her Red album with appearances on US late-night TV (Ian West/PA)
Taylor Swift will promote the re-released version of her Red album with appearances on US late-night TV.

The pop superstar is preparing for the launch of Red (Taylor’s Version), the latest step in her attempt to regain control of her back catalogue.

The album is set for release on Friday November 12.

Swift will appear on November 11’s episodes of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Meyers to mark the new version of Red’s release.

She will then perform on Saturday Night Live in another promotional event for the record.

The original version of Red arrived in 2012 to universal acclaim and worldwide chart-topping success thanks to singles including We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, I Knew You Were Trouble and 22.

Swift, 31, embarked on the re-recordings of her first six studio albums after the master recordings were sold by her former record label.

Prominent talent manager Scooter Braun bought the rights to the music, much to Swift’s disgust.

By re-recording the albums, the singer created new masters and regains financial and creative control of the material.

She released the Taylor’s Version of Fearless in April, including never-before-heard songs.

The new version of Red will also include new material, as well as the much-anticipated 10-minute version of fan-favourite track All Too Well.

