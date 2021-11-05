Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo to star in Wicked film

By Press Association
November 5, 2021, 2:31 am Updated: November 5, 2021, 2:53 am
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will star in a film adaptation of blockbuster musical Wicked (PA)
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will star in a film adaptation of blockbuster musical Wicked (PA)

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will star in a film adaptation of blockbuster musical Wicked.

The stars announced the news on Instagram.

Chart-topping pop star Grande, 28, will play Galinda while Oscar-nominated British actress Erivo, 34, will appear as Elphaba.

Jon M Chu, the filmmaker known for Crazy Rich Asians and In the Heights, is on directing duties for the Wicked movie.

Erivo shared a picture to Instagram showing the moment she found out about the role alongside a handwritten message from Grande.

It said: “Dear Cynthia, honoured doesn’t even begin to cover it. I cannot wait to hug you. See you in Oz. All my love, Ari.”

Grande also posted a picture of the moment she was told about the role with her 237 million Instagram followers.

The MET Gala 2018 – New York
Ariana Grande is joining Cynthia Erivo in a film version of Wicked (Ian West/PA)

Erivo’s message to Grande said: “Congratulations Miss A, the part was made for you, I look forward to sharing this musical journey with you. Love, Cynthia.”

Chu wrote: “These two witches!! The emotional moment I got to tell @cynthiaerivo and @arianagrande that they were our Elphaba and Galinda in the @WickedMovie for @unistudios wait until you see what they bring!! It is other worldly. Ahhhhh!!!”

Wicked tells the backstory of The Wizard of Oz and what happened before Dorothy arrived in the enchanted world.

It debuted on Broadway in 2003 and has since surpassed one billion dollars (£742 million) in revenue – only the third show to do so alongside The Phantom Of The Opera and The Lion King.

Grammy-winner Grande is one of the world’s biggest pop stars and as well as her musical career also has an acting background.

She will appear in Adam McKay’s star-studded black comedy Don’t Look Up later this year.

Erivo, a Londoner, is accomplished on both the stage and screen. She has won an Emmy, a Grammy and a Tony Award, as well as earning a best actress nomination at the Oscars for 2019 biopic Harriet.

