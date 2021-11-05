Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
You star Scott Speedman welcomes first child with girlfriend Lindsay Rae Hofmann

By Press Association
November 5, 2021, 8:21 am
Scott Speedman in You (John P Fleenor/Netflix)
Scott Speedman in You (John P Fleenor/Netflix)

You star Scott Speedman has announced the arrival of his first child.

The actor and girlfriend Lindsay Rae Hofmann welcomed daughter Pfeiffer Lucia during a home birth on October 26.

Speedman, 46, who first found fame in the teen drama Felicity, with Keri Russell and Scott Foley, and is currently starring in the smash hit Netflix series You opposite Penn Badgley, announced the news on Instagram.

He posted a photo of himself cuddled up next to his sleeping baby girl, in which he can be seen wearing a blue beanie hat, while the baby is wearing a pink hat.

He wrote: “Pfeiffer Lucia Speedman. Born at home 10/26/21. In awe of my girl @lindsayraehofmann. Awe.”

(Lindsay Rae Hoffman/Instagram)

Hoffman shared his post on her Instagram story and also posted black-and-white photos of the new arrival, writing: “Pfeiffer Lucia Speedman. Our beautiful daughter was born at home on October 26th at 8:33am weighing 6.6lb.

“Pfeiffer, for her heart to always feel connected to the nature and sea & Lucia, to forever be our little “light”.

“We love you little Pfeiff.”

Hoffman first announced she was expecting in May, when she shared a photo of her baby bump and wrote on Instagram: “In full bloom. Baby girl Speedman coming soon.”

