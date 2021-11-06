Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Angelina Jolie reacts to Eternals ban in Gulf nations over LGBT character

By Press Association
November 6, 2021, 12:37 am
Angelina Jolie has said she is ‘proud’ of Disney’s reported refusal to edit out an LGBT character in superhero film Eternals for some overseas markets (Yui Mok/PA)
Angelina Jolie has praised Disney for refusing to edit superhero film Eternals after censors in Gulf nations reportedly took exception to an LGBT character.

The blockbuster movie will reportedly not arrive in cinemas in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait or Qatar.

Disney, which owns Marvel, refused to make a series of edits requested by local censors, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Eternals – UK Gala Screening
Eternals star Angelina Jolie has praised Disney for refusing to edit the film for certain overseas markets (PA)

Eternals features the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first gay superhero in Phastos, played by Brian Tyree Henry, and he shares a kiss with his on-screen husband Ben, portrayed by Haaz Sleiman.

Jolie, one of the film’s stars, said those who object to the LGBT aspects of the film are “ignorant”.

She told Australian outlet news.com.au: “I’m sad for (those audiences). And I’m proud of Marvel for refusing to cut those scenes out.

“I still don’t understand how we live in a world today where there’s still (people who) would not see the family Phastos has and the beauty of that relationship and that love.

“How anybody is angry about it, threatened by it, doesn’t approve or appreciate it is ignorant.”

Films with LGBT storylines are often censored or banned in parts of the world.

Last year, Disney’s Onward was reportedly banned by four countries in the Gulf over a brief reference to a lesbian relationship.

And in 2019 Sir Elton John criticised a Russian film company’s decision to cut gay sex scenes from his biopic Rocketman.

Eternals, directed by Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao, follows a group of 10 immortal beings sent to Earth to fight an invasion.

It also stars Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek and Kit Harington.

Eternals is out now.

