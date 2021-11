Kylie Jenner ‘broken’ by tragedy at boyfriend Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival

Kylie Jenner has said she and boyfriend Travis Scott are “broken and devastated” after at least eight people died and several more were injured at the rapper’s Astroworld music festival.

Scott has said he is working to help the families of “the ones that was lost” after the crowd surged forward while he was on stage in what police have described as a “mass casualty incident”.

In a statement on her Instagram story, Jenner, who is expecting the couple’s second child, said: “Travis and I are broken and devastated.

(Kylie Jenner/Instagram/PA)

“My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in anyway by yesterday’s events.

“And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community.

“I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing.

“I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted.”

Scott has also spoken out about the tragedy, pacing around in an Instagram story while repeatedly tapping a fist to his forehead and tugging his hair as he echoed an earlier statement posted to Twitter by saying he was “honestly just devastated” by the incident.

“I just wanna send out prayers to the ones that was lost last night,” he said.

“We’re actually working now to identify the families so we can help assist them through this tough time.

The 29-year-old said his fans “really mean the world to me”, adding he “always just wanna leave them with a positive experience”.

“Any time I can make out anything (negative) that’s going on, I just stop the show and help them get the help they need, you know,” Scott said.

“I could never just imagine the severity of this situation,” he added.

Scott said festival organisers were working with Houston’s police, fire department and city authority “to get to the bottom” of what happened at NRG Park.

“If you have any information, please just contact your local authorities,” he said, while tugging on a braid.

The Houston-born rapper concluded the video by saying: “I mean, I’m honestly just devastated. I could never imagine anything like this happening.

Police Chief @TroyFinner, @FireChiefofHFD Pena and Harris County Judge @LinaHidalgoTX media briefing on mass casualty incident at NRG Park can be viewed at https://t.co/EP5O71JumG#hounews https://t.co/4Cl2dgNVWK — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 6, 2021

“I’m (going to) do everything I can to keep you guys updated, just keep you guys informed on what’s going on.

“Love you all.”

In an earlier statement, Scott said he was “absolutely devastated” by the deaths, offered his prayers for the families of those who died and thanked Houston authorities that responded to the incident.

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena said 17 people were taken to hospital and 11 were in cardiac arrest. He said the cause of death of the eight people confirmed dead is not yet known.

Police have also set up a command post at a local hotel for information on missing persons.

Scott and Jenner are already parents to daughter Stormi.

Jenner’s sister Kendall also appeared to be at the event and shared videos from the festival to her Instagram story before the incident.