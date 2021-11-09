Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment Music

Kim Kardashian says family ‘in shock’ over Travis Scott concert deaths

By Press Association
November 9, 2021, 4:21 am Updated: November 9, 2021, 5:07 am
Kim Kardashian West said her family is ‘in shock’ following the deaths of eight fans in a crush at a Travis Scott concert (Ian West/PA)
Kim Kardashian West said her family is “in shock” following the deaths of eight fans in a crush at a Travis Scott concert.

Hundreds were injured at the Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas, on Friday when the crowd rushed the stage, squeezing people so tightly they could not breathe, police said.

The dead were between the ages of 14 and 27, according to authorities.

US rapper Scott, one of the biggest stars in hip hop, is in a long-term relationship with Kardashian West’s sister, Kylie Jenner, 24.

Kardashian West, 41, released a statement on Twitter and said: “Absolutely heartbroken for the lives who were lost and anyone who was hurt at Astroworld. Just like all of you, our family is in shock by the tragedy.

“We are keeping all of the victims, families and loved ones impacted in our prayers for healing – as well as Travis who we know cares so much about his fans and is truly devastated.”

Another of the Kardashian-Jenner family, supermodel Kendall Jenner, 26, also shared a statement on the tragedy.

2021 Astroworld Festival – Day One
Travis Scott was performing on stage in Houston when a fatal crush occurred (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

She wrote on Instagram: “I’m still at a loss for words over the news from Astroworld. I’m truly broken for the families that have lost loved ones and my prayers go out to everyone involved.

“Sending everyone who has been affected all of my love and wishing them strength during this incredibly devastating and sensitive time.”

Superstar rapper Drake performed alongside Scott and the two men are being sued after it was alleged they “incited mayhem”.

Drake shared a statement on Instagram and said: “I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy.

“I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself.

“My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering.

“I will continue to pray for all of them and will be of service in any way I can. May God be with you all.”

Kylie attended the festival and said in a statement she and Scott, 30, did not know what was happening in the crowd during the performance.

Scott, who is from Houston, has offered to pay funeral costs for the victims of the crush while promoter Live Nation said full refunds would be offered to all attendees.

Police have launched a criminal investigation into the incident and more than a dozen lawsuits have been filed.

