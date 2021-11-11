Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Zendaya, Anya Taylor-Joy and Emily Blunt lead A-listers at CFDA Fashion Awards

By Press Association
November 11, 2021, 4:25 am
Zendaya brought star power to the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Zendaya, Anya-Taylor Joy and Emily Blunt brought star power to the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards.

The great and the good of the fashion world descended on Midtown Manhattan for the annual event, which made its grand return following last year’s pandemic-enforced break.

Heavyweight designers up for awards included Rick Owens, Miuccia Prada and Pierpaolo Piccioli.

Zendaya was among the stars at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Zendaya, one of Hollywood’s brightest young stars, received the fashion icon award.

The 25-year-old arrived on the carpet in a red Vera Wang ensemble.

Taylor-Joy received the face of the year award.

Anya Taylor-Joy was also in attendance and was among the honourees (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The Queen’s Gambit actress, also 25, wore a purple Oscar de la Renta outfit.

British actress Blunt, 38, was on hosting duties at The Pool Room.

She turned heads in a boxy orange Christopher John Rogers jacket.

Emily Blunt was on hosting duties for the evening (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Emily Ratajkowski was another star in attendance.

The model and actress, 30, stood out in a cropped Miu Miu top and matching skirt.

Emily Ratajkowski  showed off her midriff at the event (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Aubrey Plaza went black tie for the evening.

She wore a long black jacket over a shirt and bowtie, completing the look with knee-high socks and loafers.

Aubrey Plaza went for a twist on a formal look at the fashion event (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Pop star Ciara walked the carpet in a black off-the-shoulder Tom Ford dress.

Ciara was among the A-list stars at the CFDA Fashion Awards (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Drew Barrymore stood out among the other A-listers.

She wore a bright yellow Christian Siriano dress.

Drew Barrymore brought bright yellow to the black carpet (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

And it was not only the women catching the eye on the carpet.

Rapper Kid Cudi, who is known for his flamboyant fashion choices, arrived dressed as a bride, complete with veil.

Kid Cudi went for a bridal look at the event (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

