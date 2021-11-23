Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aaron Carter welcomes ‘precious’ first child with fiance Melanie Martin

By Press Association
November 23, 2021, 8:28 am
Aaron Carter (Anthony Harvey/PA)
Aaron Carter (Anthony Harvey/PA)

Singer Aaron Carter has welcomed his first child with his fiancee Melanie Martin.

The musician, 33, who is the brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter and who first found fame as a child star in the 1990s, announced the arrival of his son Prince after Martin had an emergency caesarean.

He shared a photo of himself cutting the baby’s umbilical cord and wrote: “Emergency C Section after 13 hours of labor but my fiance is in great health thank you lord and the incredibly sweet loving staff here.

View this post on Instagram

“Keeping you posted along this journey.”

Carter and Martin announced Martin was expecting again in April, after revealing in June 2020 that she had suffered a miscarriage.

The couple also announced their engagement of June 2020, with Carter sharing a picture of Martin’s large diamond ring and writing: “Love wins.”

Carter has made the move into rap music in recent years, and thrown off his child star image with a number of face tattoos.

