Oprah, The Rock and Nick Jonas among stars celebrating Thanksgiving

Celebrities have been sharing their Thanksgiving celebrations.

The annual holiday, celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November in the US, traditionally features roast turkey, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie for dessert.

Famous faces took to social media to show fans how they were spending the day.

Chat show host Oprah Winfrey posted a video to Instagram showing off a huge spread of South African food which included slow-cooked bobotie, peri peri shrimp and bunny chow.

Oprah, who famously interviewed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, captioned it: “We had a pre-Thanksgiving feast at our house. South African cuisine to welcome my girls home.

“And yes there was malva pudding for dessert. All deliciously prepared by Chef @raymond_weber. Thanks for giving my daughter girls a taste of Home.”

In an image liked thousands of times on Instagram, American TV host Jimmy Kimmel revealed he had burnt his hair and eyebrows off “lighting the oven” in preparation for his Thanksgiving meal this year, captioning a picture: “Burnt-hair smoked turkey.”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed his collard greens had been “braising since yesterday, a slow, long & delicious process, like all my dates as a college freshman”.

The Rock added: “Our amazing family chef smilin’ big because she knows she’s gonna deliver a deliciously (bomb emoji) Thanksgiving meal.

“For all you foodies out there, you’re looking at a cornbread stuffing that she adds cranberries to with sauteed carrots, onions, celery & sage.

“Happy Thanksgiving, to you and your families. Man I am grateful today.”

Meanwhile, celebrating Thanksgiving in London was Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra. Posting a picture of the couple cuddling on a sofa, 29-year-old Jonas wrote: “Happy thanksgiving everyone! Grateful for you.”

Model Kate Upton was celebrating Thanksgiving with her “loved ones” and shared an image of a festive table for nine people decorated with mini pumpkin and autumnal-coloured candles.

Newlywed Paris Hilton, 40, shared a touching tribute feeling grateful for her friends, family and fans on Instagram, on a yacht in Bora Bora.

She wrote: “This year of life has been the most fulfilling yet. I will never forget all the lessons, challenges and opportunities for growth I’ve been shown, and I’m grateful for it all—the good, the bad and everything in between.

“This month, I became a wife and I’m so grateful to not only my amazing husband, but also the wonderful friends and family that surrounded us on our wedding weekend and have supported us along the way.

“I’m thankful for the outpouring of love and support from my fans and those who have stuck by me since the beginning. You all mean the world to me. #HappyThanksgiving.”

Gordon Ramsay shared Thanksgiving tips on cooking the perfect turkey on Instagram. In the video, he said: “The secret to cooking a great turkey is letting it rest as long as it cooks… and more importantly… baste baste baste.”

In the caption, the chef added: “Wish all those celebrating today a Happy #Thanksgivng !!”