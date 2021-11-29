Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Magic Mike will return for third instalment, Channing Tatum announces

By Press Association
November 29, 2021, 9:37 pm
Channing Tatum (Ian West/PA)
Channing Tatum (Ian West/PA)

Hollywood star Channing Tatum has confirmed that the male stripper film series Magic Mike will get a third instalment.

The 41-year-old actor announced on social media that he will reprise his role as stripper Michael “Magic Mike” Lane in the forthcoming movie, Magic Mike’s Last Dance.

The original 2012 racy comedy-drama, which features muscular men performing steamy dance routines, was hugely popular and inspired the sequel Magic Mike XXL in 2015 and live stage show adaptations across the world.

The actor posted on Twitter the cover page of the script which shows the film will once again be written by Reid Carolin, who has worked on the previous two films, and directed by Steven Soderbergh, who was at the helm of the original movie.

Tatum wrote: “Well world, looks like Mike Lane’s tapping back in.”

The first film follows 19-year-old Adam, played by Alex Pettyfer, as he enters the world of male stripping, guided by Mike Lane (Tatum), who has been in the business for six years.

The sequel sees the friends reunited for a road trip through Florida to a strippers’ convention.

Magic Mike Live Photocall
The film series was adapted for a live stage show (Matt Crossick/PA)

The franchise, which was inspired by Tatum’s own experience as a stripper, has also starred Matthew McConaughey, Matt Bomer, Joe Manganiello and Adam Rodriguez.

Tatum looks set to star but it has not been announced who else will return for the third instalment.

In 2017, the franchise produced the successful stage show Magic Mike Live, which was created and co-directed by Tatum.

The show began in Las Vegas and later expanded internationally, including to Germany, Australia and London’s Hippodrome Casino.

There is also a forthcoming reality competition TV series, Finding Magic Mike, which will see ten men learn to perform routines and one crowned “the real Magic Mike”. It will premiere on HBO Max in December.

