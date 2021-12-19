Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Charli XCX unable to perform on Saturday Night Live as Covid concerns hit show

By Press Association
December 19, 2021, 10:15 am
Charli XCX was unable to perform on Saturday Night Live (Ian West/PA)
Charli XCX said she was “devastated and heartbroken” as she pulled out of Saturday Night Live with just hours to go after it was confirmed the show would go ahead with a reduced cast and crew, and without a live audience, due to the surge in Omicron cases.

The long-running US sketch show, which airs on US network NBC and is available on Sky Comedy in the UK, was hosted by actor Paul Rudd, and was due to feature live performances by the English electro-pop star.

Shortly before the show recorded, a statement from the programme said: “Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight’s taping of Saturday Night Live and the show will have limited cast and crew.

“The show continues to follow all government safety guidelines in addition to a rigorous testing protocol.”

The move prompted the singer, who was due to perform alongside Christine And The Queens and Caroline Polachek, to pull out of the show.

In a statement on Twitter, she said: “Hi everyone, due to the limited crew at tonight’s taping of SNL my musical performances will no longer be able to go ahead.

“I am devastated and heartbroken.

“Myself, Caroline, Christine and all of our crews and teams have worked so hard all week alongside the SNL team to bring the most amazing musical performance to life.

“It can’t happen this time but I’ll be back!”

“I am currently safe and healthy but of course very sad!

“Please look after yourselves out there and make sure you get vaccinated if you haven’t already.”

Cast members including Pete Davidson and Colin Jost were absent from the live segments of the programme, although Davidson did appear in a pre-recorded sketch.

Jost, who is married to Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson, was absent from his regular Weekend Update slot, with SNL veteran Tina Fey anchoring the bulletin with Michael Che.

The show featured a surprise appearance from Tom Hanks, who welcomed Rudd into the so-called Five Timers Club, the group of stars who have hosted the sketch show five times.

