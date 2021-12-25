Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney announce birth of baby boy

By Press Association
December 25, 2021, 7:25 am Updated: December 25, 2021, 7:47 am
Olivia Munn attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party (PA)
Olivia Munn attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party (PA)

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney have announced the birth of their baby boy.

The actress, 41, and comedian, 39, both shared pictures of their new arrival on Instagram on Christmas Eve, introducing Malcolm Hiep Mulaney.

Mulaney wrote: “Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet. I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays.”

Actress Munn, whose credits include The Newsroom, captioned her picture: “My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiep Mulaney. Happy Holidays.”

Stand-up star Mulaney confirmed the couple were expecting a baby in September while appearing on Late Night With Seth Meyers, as he detailed the “challenging time” he has suffered since experiencing a drugs relapse.

Mulaney told Meyers: “I packed a lot into this year. Is it September now? Since last September, I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife.

“I host SNL on Halloween, I relapsed on drugs after the show, not directly after, well after goodnights.”

He continued: “I went to rehab again, this time for two months, I got out in February, lived in sober living for another month and a half…

“Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia. You know Olivia Munn very well.

Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn (Dennis Van Tine/PA)

“She got to date me right off recovery, which is what they call a reverse catch, but it’s a very lucky thing to have met this woman.”

Mulaney added: “It has been a challenging time. I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible.

“She has kind of held my hand through that hell and we’re having a baby together.

“I was nervous when I was about to say the news. We are both really really happy.”

Last week, American outlet People reported that the baby had been born in November.

Munn was previously in a relationship with NFL star Aaron Rodgers.

