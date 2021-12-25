Olivia Munn and John Mulaney announce birth of baby boy

An error occurred. Please try again.

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney have announced the birth of their baby boy.

The actress, 41, and comedian, 39, both shared pictures of their new arrival on Instagram on Christmas Eve, introducing Malcolm Hiep Mulaney.

Mulaney wrote: “Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet. I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays.”

Actress Munn, whose credits include The Newsroom, captioned her picture: “My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiep Mulaney. Happy Holidays.”

Stand-up star Mulaney confirmed the couple were expecting a baby in September while appearing on Late Night With Seth Meyers, as he detailed the “challenging time” he has suffered since experiencing a drugs relapse.

Mulaney told Meyers: “I packed a lot into this year. Is it September now? Since last September, I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife.

“I host SNL on Halloween, I relapsed on drugs after the show, not directly after, well after goodnights.”

He continued: “I went to rehab again, this time for two months, I got out in February, lived in sober living for another month and a half…

“Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia. You know Olivia Munn very well.

Olivia Munn (Dennis Van Tine/PA)

“She got to date me right off recovery, which is what they call a reverse catch, but it’s a very lucky thing to have met this woman.”

Mulaney added: “It has been a challenging time. I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible.

“She has kind of held my hand through that hell and we’re having a baby together.

“I was nervous when I was about to say the news. We are both really really happy.”

Last week, American outlet People reported that the baby had been born in November.

Munn was previously in a relationship with NFL star Aaron Rodgers.