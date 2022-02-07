Disney announces release date for new Kardashian reality show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment TV & Film

Disney announces release date for new Kardashian reality show

By Press Association
February 7, 2022, 7:31 pm
Kim Kardashian-West, Kanye West, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott (Jennifer Graylock/PA)
Kim Kardashian-West, Kanye West, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Disney+ has revealed the new Kardashian-Jenner reality show will launch on the streaming service this spring.

The streamer announced the show’s release date of April 14 alongside a new teaser trailer for the series which shows the famous siblings and their “momager” Kris Jenner.

Members of the Kardashian-Jenner family – Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie, Kendal and Kris – can be seen posing in glass boxes before they smash out and strut in a line together.

The clip teases that the show will once again explore the famous family’s lives as the words “all the walls will be shattered” are branded across the screen.

Disney has said the new series will tell a “rivetingly honest story of love and life in the spotlight” and will follow the family’s lives from the pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the joys of playtime and school drop-offs with their children.

The family’s original reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, came to an end in June 2021 after 14 years and 20 seasons of the show, which became a pop culture juggernaut after launching in 2007 with a cast of largely unknown sisters.

Kim Kardashian West has previously said new developments in their lives – including sister Kourtney’s relationship with rock star Travis Barker – will be “fun” to see during filming of the new show.

The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from husband Kanye West last year (Ian West/PA)

She also previously hinted that filming for the new show started in September, three months after the end of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Kourtney and Barker got engaged in October, meaning the proposal could feature in the new show.

Kylie Jenner recently revealed on Instagram that she had welcomed her second child with partner Travis Scott on January 2, and so her pregnancy journey is also likely to feature in the series.

It is not yet known if the romance between Kim, who filed for divorce from husband Kanye West last year, and comedian Pete Davidson will be a storyline.

The couple made headlines over the weekend after Kim hit back at West, calling his social media attacks “hurtful” after he claimed their daughter was on TikTok against his will.

The Kardashians will air on Disney+ from April 14.





