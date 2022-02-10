Ballet star Sergei Polunin and Olympian Elena Ilinykh expecting second child

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ballet dancer and actor Sergei Polunin has announced that he and his partner, Olympic ice skater Elena Ilinykh, are expecting their second child.

Polunin, 32, a former principal of The Royal Ballet who played Count Rudolph Andrenyi in the big screen version of Murder On The Orient Express, and Ilinykh, 27, are anticipating the arrival of a sibling for their two-year-old son Mir.

The couple shared a selection of striking images to accompany the news of their imminent new arrival.

The couple revealed they are expecting a sibling for their two-year-old son Mir (PA)

Polunin and Ilinyh said: “Waiting for new life to be born is such a special time for us.”

The couple added: “We are so excited to welcome new happiness into our family, it’s a real wonder of life.”

During her ice skating career, Ilinykh won bronze at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games.

The couple did not reveal their baby’s due date.