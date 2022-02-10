Ballet star Sergei Polunin and Olympian Elena Ilinykh expecting second child

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ballet star Sergei Polunin and Olympian Elena Ilinykh expecting second child

By Press Association
February 10, 2022, 5:47 pm
Sergei Polunin and Elena Ilinykh are expecting their second child (Danil Golovkin/PA)

Ballet dancer and actor Sergei Polunin has announced that he and his partner, Olympic ice skater Elena Ilinykh, are expecting their second child.

Polunin, 32, a former principal of The Royal Ballet who played Count Rudolph Andrenyi in the big screen version of Murder On The Orient Express, and Ilinykh, 27, are anticipating the arrival of a sibling for their two-year-old son Mir.

The couple shared a selection of striking images to accompany the news of their imminent new arrival.

Sergei Polunin and Elena Ilinykh
The couple revealed they are expecting a sibling for their two-year-old son Mir (PA)

Polunin and Ilinyh said: “Waiting for new life to be born is such a special time for us.”

The couple added: “We are so excited to welcome new happiness into our family, it’s a real wonder of life.”

During her ice skating career, Ilinykh won bronze at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games.

The couple did not reveal their baby’s due date.

