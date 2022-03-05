Will Smith appears to confirm I Am Legend sequel with surprise co-star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Will Smith appears to confirm I Am Legend sequel with surprise co-star

By Press Association
March 5, 2022, 12:04 pm
Will Smith starred in the hit movie I Am Legend (Ian West/PA)
Will Smith starred in the hit movie I Am Legend (Ian West/PA)

Will Smith is reportedly set to appear in an I Am Legend sequel alongside Black Panther star Michael B Jordan.

Smith, 53, and Jordan, 35, will star and co-produce the film, according to US outlet Deadline.

In an apparent confirmation of the news, Smith posted an image showing a deserted city street, reminiscent of the original 2007 film, on his social media accounts and tagged Jordan.

I Am Legend was adapted from the 1954 novel of the same name by Richard Matheson and follows US Army virologist Robert Neville, played by Smith, as he tries to navigate and survive in a post-apocalyptic New York City.

Humanity has been mostly wiped out by a virus intended to cure cancer but Neville finds himself immune and works to develop a cure while defending himself from mysterious creatures.

It was a box office hit in both the UK and US, and its opening was, at the time, the largest ever for a film released in the US during December.

Oscar-winning screenwriter Akiva Goldsman, who adapted the original film, is returning to write the follow-up and produce.

A director has not been chosen, according to reports. The first instalment was directed by Francis Lawrence, who was behind the 2011 romantic drama Water For Elephants and three of the four Hunger Games films.

In February, Smith was named best male actor in a leading role at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards for playing the father of tennis aces Venus and Serena Williams in the film King Richard, marking his first SAG win after three nominations.

He also has a best actor nomination at the Oscars for the role.

