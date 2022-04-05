Tuesday’s News in Pictures: Breaking point. By Louis Delbarre April 5, 2022, 5:03 pm Updated: April 5, 2022, 5:08 pm A Ukrainian serviceman walks by the front section of the Antonov An-225 Mriya aircraft destroyed during fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces at the Antonov airport in Hostomel, Ukraine, AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today Police officers and firemen inspect the scene after a passenger train travelling on the Szentes – Hodmezovasarhely line derailed and careened into a ditch 60 metres from the site of the impact in Mindszent, Hungary. Tibor Rosta/MTI via AP. Members of the 97th Cadet Class and 11th Potential Officers Class celebrate their commissioning at Collins Barracks in Dublin. Niall Carson/PA Wire. Parts of a destroyed aircraft at the Antonov airport in Hostomel, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. AP Photo/Felipe Dana. National Civil Rights Museum president Dr. Russ Wigginton sits alone on the balcony where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was fatally shot shortly before a ceremony 54 years earlier in Memphis. Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP. Prime Minister Boris Johnson greets President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo in 10 Downing Street, London. Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire A crowd listens to French President and centrist candidate for reelection Emmanuel Macron, center with microphone, in the village of Spezet, Brittany. AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez. Sri Lankans protest demanding president Gotabaya Rajapaksa resign, behind a police barricade on a street leading to the parliament in Colombo, Sri Lanka. AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena. A painting by Mark Rothko, Untitled (Shades of Red), 1961, estimate $60,000,000-80,000,000, one of the highlights from the collection of Anne H Bass, before they are offered at auction in New York during the 20th and 21st century art sales in May, at Christie’s, London. Yui Mok/PA Wire. Spectators walk along the ninth fairway during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament, in Augusta, Ga. AP Photo/Matt Slocum. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close