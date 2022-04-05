Tuesday’s News in Pictures: Breaking point.

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Tuesday’s News in Pictures: Breaking point.

By Louis Delbarre
April 5, 2022, 5:03 pm Updated: April 5, 2022, 5:08 pm
A Ukrainian serviceman walks by the front section of the Antonov An-225 Mriya aircraft destroyed during fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces at the Antonov airport in Hostomel, Ukraine, AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

Our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today

Police officers and firemen inspect the scene after a passenger train travelling on the Szentes – Hodmezovasarhely line derailed and careened into a ditch 60 metres from the site of the impact in Mindszent, Hungary. Tibor Rosta/MTI via AP.
Members of the 97th Cadet Class and 11th Potential Officers Class celebrate their commissioning at Collins Barracks in Dublin. Niall Carson/PA Wire.
Parts of a destroyed aircraft at the Antonov airport in Hostomel, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. AP Photo/Felipe Dana.
National Civil Rights Museum president Dr. Russ Wigginton sits alone on the balcony where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was fatally shot shortly before a ceremony 54 years earlier in Memphis. Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson greets President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo in 10 Downing Street, London. Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
A crowd listens to French President and centrist candidate for reelection Emmanuel Macron, center with microphone, in the village of Spezet, Brittany. AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez.
Sri Lankans protest demanding president Gotabaya Rajapaksa resign, behind a police barricade on a street leading to the parliament in Colombo, Sri Lanka. AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena.
A painting by Mark Rothko, Untitled (Shades of Red), 1961, estimate $60,000,000-80,000,000, one of the highlights from the collection of Anne H Bass, before they are offered at auction in New York during the 20th and 21st century art sales in May, at Christie’s, London. Yui Mok/PA Wire.
Spectators walk along the ninth fairway during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament, in Augusta, Ga. AP Photo/Matt Slocum.

