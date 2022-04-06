Kourtney Kardashian confirms ‘practice’ wedding with Travis Barker in Las Vegas

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kourtney Kardashian has shared the first photos from her “practice” wedding to Travis Barker in Las Vegas.

The Hollywood power couple were married by an Elvis impersonator at the One Love Chapel in Nevada after the Grammys on Sunday night.

Confirming the news, Kardashian posted a series of snaps from the impromptu event, showing them wearing matching black outfits and sunglasses.

She told her 168 million Instagram followers the wedding had taken place “with no licence”.

In the state of Nevada it is required that couples obtain a marriage licence before the union is official.

The reality TV star, 42, wrote: “Found these in my camera roll.

“Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no licence).

“Practice makes perfect.”

Blink-182 drummer Barker, 46, shared an emoji showing a man wearing a tuxedo, while the bride’s sister Kim shared a wedding emoji.

The ceremony took place after the couple walked the Grammys red carpet together, after the event was moved from Los Angeles to Las Vegas due to complications relating to the pandemic.

Earlier in the night, Barker had joined Lenny Kravitz and HER on stage as part of the night’s billing of live performances.

Marty Frierson, owner of the chapel, earlier told the PA news agency he had received a phone call “asking for Elvis” in the early hours of Monday morning.

He said he was not told which celebrities were coming to be wed at the chapel prior to their arrival, but that the couple had arrived at 1.45am (9.45am UK time) with four guests who had filmed the occasion.