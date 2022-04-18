Marvel offers first glimpse of Natalie Portman as the female Thor in new trailer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News World

Marvel offers first glimpse of Natalie Portman as the female Thor in new trailer

By Press Association
April 18, 2022, 6:52 pm
Marvel has offered the first glimpse of Natalie Portman as the female Thor in a new trailer for the upcoming superhero film Thor: Love and Thunder (PA)
Marvel has offered the first glimpse of Natalie Portman as the female Thor in a new trailer for the upcoming superhero film Thor: Love and Thunder (PA)

Marvel has offered the first glimpse of Natalie Portman as the female Thor in a new trailer for the upcoming superhero film Thor: Love and Thunder.

The actress, 40, who played Jane Foster in the first two Thor movies in 2011 and 2013, will return to the franchise after nearly a decade to star as Mighty Thor.

In the teaser clip, she can be seen masked while wielding Thor’s magical hammer, Mjolnir, as he looks on in awe.

Chris Hemsworth, 38, will reprise his role as Thor for the fourth movie focused on the Norse God, which is due in cinemas on July 8.

The trailer opens with Thor running through a forest, as a child, adolescent and adult.

As he lays down his hammer, the superhero says: “These hands were once used for battle. Now they’re but humble tools for peace.

“I need to figure out exactly who I am.

“I want to choose my own path. Live in the moment. My superheroing days are over.”

Chris Pratt as Peter Quill, the Star-Lord superhero from the Guardians of the Galaxy series, also features in the first-look clip.

Avengers: Endgame Photocall – London
Chris Hemsworth will reprise his role as the Norse god (Ian West/PA)

A funny moment occurs between the two as Quill tells Thor: “Remember what I told you. If you ever feel lost, just look into the eyes of the people that you love.”

As Quill tries to look over at his love interest Gamora, Thor stares intently at him as Quill adds: “Not me”.

The upcoming film will see Thor embark on a “journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace”, Marvel said.

However, his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher, played by Christian Bale, who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Portman).

Together, they will embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it is too late.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal