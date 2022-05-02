First look at Harry Styles and Florence Pugh in Don’t Worry Darling trailer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new trailer has offered a first look at Harry Styles and Florence Pugh’s passionate on-screen relationship in the forthcoming film Don’t Worry Darling.

Directed by Olivia Wilde, the film is set in the 1950s in an isolated, utopian community in the California desert and features an unhappy housewife and her husband, who harbours a dark secret.

Little Women star Pugh plays housewife Alice while former One Direction singer Styles stars as husband Jack in the psychological thriller, which is due in cinemas on September 23.

The trailer opens with what first appears to be a carefree life, as Styles and Pugh laugh and kiss at a party with friends.

As the couple later cuddle in bed, Pugh’s character says: “You and me?” to which Styles replies: “Always. You and me.”

During the day, the women of the community are left to do the household chores as the men go off to work for the town’s company, Victory.

A voiceover by actor Chris Pine, who plays Victory chief executive Frank, says: “All of you wives, we men, we ask a lot. We ask for strength. Food at home, a house cleaned. And discretion above all else.”

However, all does not seem to be well as Pugh’s character begins to question what the project is really doing.

Their marital bliss seems to fracture as she ponders: “What is actually happening? What if this place is dangerous?” causing Style’s character to lash out, screaming: “Stop it!”

The video rapidly moves from scenes of lavish parties and steamy intimate moments to Pugh’s character looking distressed and appearing to be chased by people in red overalls as she runs into the desert.

Don’t Worry Darling is the latest project by Olivia Wilde (Ian West/PA)

Wilde posted the trailer on Instagram and wrote: “I’m so proud of this team and can’t wait to show you what we made together. #dontworrydarling”

The 38-year-old director began dating Styles, 28, after casting him in the project.

The star-studded cast also features Wilde, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne and Nick Kroll.

Wilde was recently served with legal papers on behalf of her ex-fiance Jason Sudeikis while appearing on stage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas to promote Don’t Worry Darling.

A source for Ted Lasso star Sudeikis said he had “no prior knowledge of the time or place” that the documents relating to the custody of their two children would be delivered as such, and that he “would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner”.

Don’t Worry Darling will premiere on September 23, after filming was stopped several times during the pandemic.