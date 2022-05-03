Seven of the biggest fashion risks at the Met Gala

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News World

Seven of the biggest fashion risks at the Met Gala

By Press Association
May 3, 2022, 2:49 am
Gigi Hadid (L) and Emily Ratajkowski at the Met Gala (Evan Agostini/AP)
Gigi Hadid (L) and Emily Ratajkowski at the Met Gala (Evan Agostini/AP)

The Met Gala is unlike any other red carpet event – it’s all about dressing to a theme and taking fashion risks.

This year’s theme was gilded glamour, and while there were some classic interpretations of it – with lots of gold accents and sparkling headpieces – some celebrities took things a step further.

These were the celebs who provided unique interpretations on the theme, taking fashion risks and bringing bags of personality to the red carpet…

1. Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala
(Evan Agostini/AP)

Billie Eilish was co-host of the 2021 event, and she made a return to the red carpet in one of the more literal interpretations of the theme – a period-style bodice, with lace sleeves and a floral accent. Wearing Gucci, her outfit was sustainable as it was made entirely from existing materials.

2. Sebastian Stan

Sebastian Stan attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala
(Evan Agostini/AP)

Fresh off the success of Pam & Tommy, Sebastian Stan skipped the gold accents and instead went for one of the most eye-catching pops of colour of the night: bright pink, from head to toe.

3. Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala
(Evan Agostini/AP)

Teyana Taylor had a futuristic take on the theme, wearing an ethereal Iris van Herpen gown with a silver headpiece partially covering her face. Taylor described her look as “gilded in the galaxy”.

4. Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala
(Evan Agostini/AP)

Emily Ratajkowski dipped into the archives for her outfit, wearing a Versace outfit from the 90s. The multicoloured beading did not exactly scream gilded glamour, but it certainly fit into a long-standing tradition at the Met Gala for nearly naked outfits.

5. Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala
(Evan Agostini/AP)

While many of this year’s attendees looked like they were freezing on the red carpet, Gigi Hadid was all wrapped up in a voluminous wine-coloured Versace puffer jacket, with a sleek latex bodysuit underneath.

6. Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala
(Evan Agostini/AP)

Naomi Campbell complemented her black Burberry outfit with one of the most unique beauty looks of the night – silver jewels studded all over her face.

7. Jessie Buckley

Jessie Buckley attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala
(Evan Agostini/AP)

Jessie Buckley took masculine suiting one step further, pairing her pinstriped suit with a thin pencil moustache.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal