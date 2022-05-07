Channel 5 reveals Neighbours stars returning for the soap’s final episode

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Channel 5 reveals Neighbours stars returning for the soap’s final episode

By Press Association
May 7, 2022, 9:01 pm
Channel 5 reveal Neighbours stars returning for the soap’s final episode (Channel 5/PA)
Channel 5 has announced the actors returning to Neighbours for the show’s series finale “celebrating the most memorable characters from across many eras”.

The last episode of Neighbours in August will see fan favourites from its 37-year history return to the cul-de-sac community of Ramsay Street to bid the soap farewell.

The Australian soap opera first aired in 1985 and follows the lives of those living and working in the fictional Melbourne suburb of Erinsborough.

Kylie and Jason
Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan (PA)

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, who starred as power couple Scott Robinson and Charlene Mitchell in the 80s, were previously announced as returning to the show.

Joining them will be Peter O’Brien who appeared in the show’s first episode as Shane Ramsay, Ian Smith who played Harold Bishop, Mark Little as Joe Mangel and Paul Keane who played Des Clarke.

Smith said: “It’s an absolute pleasure to be back.

“I’m the biggest sook under the sun.

“I’m going to be shocking on the last night that Neighbours airs.

“It really will be an end of an era and I am so proud to have been a part of it.”

Ian Smith
Ian Smith returns to Neighbours 3 (Channel 5/PA)

Returning stars from the 90s include Daniel MacPherson who played Joel Samuels, Benjamin McNair as Malcolm Kennedy, Melissa Bell who played Lucy Robinson and Lesley Baker as Angie Rebecchi.

MacPherson said: “Joining Neighbours at age 17, little did I know, was going to kick start a career that continues to be the adventure of a lifetime. 

“To go back and play Joel one more time, was a small way to show my enormous gratitude to cast, crew and fans of the show.”

Among those returning from the 00s era are Chris Milligan who played Kyle Canning, Morgan Baker as Callum Rebecchi, Natalie Bassingthwaighte who played Izzy Hoyland and James Mason as Chris Pappas.

Daniel MacPherson
Daniel MacPherson returns to Neighbours

Pippa Black who played Elle Robinson and her on-screen brother Jordan Patrick Smith who played Andrew Robinson will also return.

Olympia Valance who starred as Paige Smith will return from the latest era of the show, alongside Jodi Anasta as Elly Conway, Zoe Cramond who played Amy Williams and Kate Kendall as Lauren Turner.

Ben Hall as Ned Willis, Olivia Junkeer who played Yashvi Rebecchi and Zima Anderson as Roxy Willis were also announced as returning.

Ryan Moloney and Dan MacPherson
Ryan Moloney and Dan MacPherson (Channel 5/PA)

Neighbours’ executive producer Jason Herbison said: “Whether the 80s, 90s, noughties or teens is your favourite decade, we will be delivering something for everyone as Neighbours draws to a close.  

“Alongside the current cast we will be celebrating the most memorable characters from across many eras, with a few surprises up our sleeve.”

The show, which also launched the careers of Hollywood stars Margot Robbie and Liam Hemsworth, will cease production in June after being dropped by its broadcaster.

Filming has begun for the final month of the series with the final episode airing on August 1.

