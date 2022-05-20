Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton star at Three Thousand Years Of Longing premiere

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton star at Three Thousand Years Of Longing premiere

By Press Association
May 20, 2022, 10:18 pm
Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton at the Three Thousand Years of Longing premiere during the 75th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France (Doug Peters/PA)
Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton at the Three Thousand Years of Longing premiere during the 75th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France (Doug Peters/PA)

Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton have walked the Cannes Film Festival red carpet as they attended the premiere of their new film Three Thousand Years of Longing.

The Luther star, 49, adorned a midnight blue suit paired with a black bow tie while his co-star Swinton, 61, wore an elegant black gown with a blue embellished neckline.

Elba was also joined by his wife Sabrina, 32, who looked chic in a white, off-the-shoulder sheer dress with gold leaf decoration.

France Cannes 2022 Three Thousand Years of Longing Red Carpet
Idris Elba was joined by his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba on the red carpet in the south of France (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

The new fantasy epic sees Swinton play an academic, Alithea Binnie, who discovers a genie, portrayed by Elba, who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom.

Their conversation, in a hotel room in Istanbul where the scholar of mythology attends a conference, leads her to make a wish that surprises them both.

Directed and co-written by Mad Max creator George Miller, it is based on the short story The Djinn In The Nightingale’s Eye by AS Byatt and is due in cinemas this summer.

The red carpet proceedings were briefly interrupted as a woman stripped off her clothes to reveal the message “Stop raping us” written across her torso next to the blue and yellow colours of the Ukraine flag.

As she yelled “Don’t rape us!” security guards quickly encircled her and took her off the red carpet.

Russia’s attack on Ukraine has often been in the spotlight at this year’s festival, which is screening several films from Ukrainian filmmakers.

75th Cannes Film Festival
The cast of the new fantasy epic Three Thousand Years Of Longing (Doug Peters/PA)

The 75th annual festival has already hosted the star-studded premiere for Top Gun: Maverick, which saw Cruise attend for the first time in 30 years.

New biopic Elvis, in which Austen Butler portrays the king of rock and roll, will also launch at the festival in the south of France.

Despite being subject to heavy Covid-19 protocols in 2021, this year’s Cannes has largely done away with pandemic measures.

