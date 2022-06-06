Verdict in Depp v Heard sends ‘chilling message’ to domestic abuse survivors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Verdict in Depp v Heard sends ‘chilling message’ to domestic abuse survivors

By Press Association
June 6, 2022, 5:24 pm
Johnny Depp lawsuit verdict sends chilling message to domestic abuse survivors, says charity executive (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Johnny Depp lawsuit verdict sends chilling message to domestic abuse survivors, says charity executive (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The verdict in the defamation lawsuit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard “sends a chilling message” to survivors of domestic abuse that their experiences are “invalid and open to public scrutiny”, the chief executive of domestic violence charity Refuge has said.

Ruth Davison said the UK charity is “extremely concerned” after Hollywood actor Depp, 58, won his multimillion-dollar defamation case against former wife Heard over an article she wrote in the Washington Post.

He sued the 36-year-old Aquaman star for $50 million over the 2018 piece, titled: “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.”

The article does not mention Depp by name, but his lawyers said it falsely implied he physically and sexually abused Heard while they were together.

Following six weeks of evidence and roughly 13 hours of deliberation, jurors returned a verdict in favour of Depp on Wednesday.

In a statement, Davison said: “As the largest specialist provider of support to women and children experiencing domestic abuse, Refuge is extremely concerned by the Depp-Heard trial.

“The verdict sends a chilling message to many survivors of domestic abuse that their experiences are invalid and open to public scrutiny.

“Refuge stands in solidarity with all survivors of domestic abuse and believes that all survivors must be believed and supported. 

Johnny Depp court case
Amber Heard (Aaron Chown/PA)

 
“Sadly, this trial has shown us that this isn’t always the case.

“We worry that survivors will stop collecting evidence and be hesitant to report their abuse to the police.

“Additionally, we are deeply concerned about how the coverage of the trial, including the disclosures of serious abuse and trauma, were used for global entertainment purposes.

“Over the last few weeks, many survivors have spoken to our team about how the unavoidable coverage retraumatised and humiliated them. 

“The impact of a women losing a defamation claim in this way is enormous and we worry it will discourage survivors from speaking out about their experiences in fear of defamation claims.”

Johnny Depp in the UK
Johnny Depp (Owen Humphreys/PA)

American actor Depp will appear at the Symphony Hall in Birmingham on Monday as he joined musician Jeff Beck for the remainder of his UK tour.

Depp, who collaborated with Beck on the 2020 track Isolation, previously surprised audiences and fans when he joined the musician on stage in cities including Sheffield and at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

