Ex-husband of Britney Spears charged with four misdemeanours at her wedding

Britney Spears’ former husband Jason Alexander has been charged with four misdemeanours after showing up at the singer’s Los Angeles home as she prepared for her third wedding.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Department has said Jason Alexander, 40, had been charged with two counts of misdemeanour battery, one count of misdemeanour vandalism and one count of misdemeanour trespassing following the incident.

Officers from the department responded to an incident of alleged trespassing at the address and later arrested Alexander.

Sergeant Cyrus Zadeh told the PA news agency an altercation had occurred with security officers, during which items had been broken.

“He was able to find his way onto the property and was confronted by security,” sergeant Zadeh said.

“An altercation occurred with the security officers and that’s where the battery occurred… and during the altercation an item was broken so that’s where the vandalism comes into play.

“And by being on private property, the trespass comes into play.”

Sergeant Zadeh said the incident with Alexander had occurred before the wedding took place and those involved were seeking to prosecute.

Alexander was originally arrested for an out-of-county warrant but will now face the additional four charges.

He was transported from the scene to a police station following the incident and is expected to later be transferred to Ventura County jail.

The intimate wedding ceremony between the singer, 40, and her 28-year-old fitness trainer partner Sam Asghari was held on Thursday.

Shortly before the incident, her former partner Alexander posted an Instagram Live story from outside her property in which he said he was there to “crash” the wedding.