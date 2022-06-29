Cameron Diaz to come out of acting retirement for new film with Jamie Foxx

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Cameron Diaz to come out of acting retirement for new film with Jamie Foxx

By Press Association
June 29, 2022, 11:22 pm
Cameron Diaz (Ian West/PA)
Cameron Diaz (Ian West/PA)

Cameron Diaz is coming out of her acting retirement for a new film titled Back In Action with Jamie Foxx.

The actress, 49, previously confirmed she was stepping back from the screen in 2018 after a career which saw her become one of the industry’s most bankable stars, known for films including There’s Something About Mary, Charlie’s Angels and The Holiday.

Actor and comedian Foxx teased the news on Twitter by sharing a phone call he had with Diaz where she admitted she was feeling “so anxious” but also “excited” about the move back to the big screen.

While on the phone he then asks if he can add someone to the call as he connects Diaz with American footballer Tom Brady, who tells her: “I was talking to Jamie and he said you need a few tips on how to un-retire.

“I’m relatively successful at un-retiring”.

She replies: “Honestly, exactly what I needed.”

Foxx captioned the post: “Cameron I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now.

“Had to call in the Goat to bring back another Goat.

The 91st Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Jamie Foxx (Ian West/PA)

“@CameronDiaz and I are back in action – our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year!!”

The project reunites Diaz and Foxx who worked together on 1999’s sports drama Any Given Sunday and 2014’s Annie remake, which was Diaz’s final film role before she retired.

The movie will be directed and co-written by Seth Gordon, who was behind Horrible Bosses, with Brendan O’Brien also on writing duties.

Netflix has shared that it will be an action comedy film but that the storyline is “being kept under wraps”.

Production for the Netflix film will start later this year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal