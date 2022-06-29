The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse TV adaptation unveils star-studded cast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse TV adaptation unveils star-studded cast

By Press Association
June 30, 2022, 12:03 am
An image from the animated TV film of Charlie Mackesy’s The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse (BBC/PA)
An image from the animated TV film of Charlie Mackesy’s The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse (BBC/PA)

Idris Elba and Tom Hollander will lend their voices to a TV adaptation of Charlie Mackesy’s bestselling illustrated book, The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse.

This Christmas, the author and illustrator’s distinctive images will be reimagined in full colour with hand-drawn traditional animations for the BBC short film.

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse was released in 2019 and explores the friendship between the four titular characters as they journey together in search of a home.

75th Cannes Film Festival
Idris Elba (Doug Peters/PA)

Hollander, whose credits include The Night Manager and Bohemian Rhapsody, will voice the mole, while Hollywood star Elba will voice the fox.

Veteran Irish actor Gabriel Byrne will feature as the horse and newcomer Jude Coward Nicoll will be the boy.

The short film is produced by Star Wars director JJ Abrams and Hannah Minghella of Bad Robot Productions, with an original score by composer Isobel Waller-Bridge, sister of Fleabag star Phoebe.

Mackesy said: “The journey of making the film of The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse with my ridiculously talented and kind animation team has been a magical one.

“It’s so great to think the story will be in the nation’s homes this Christmas – and I really hope it helps bring comfort, love and laughter.”

V&A Summer Party – London
Tom Hollander (Matt Crossick/PA)

Charlotte Moore, the BBC’s chief content officer, said: “Charlie Mackesy’s heart-warming and inspirational story brought to life through NoneMore Productions’ and Bad Robot Productions’ beautiful animation, is about the importance of love, kindness and friendship.

“It’s the perfect fit for Christmas on the BBC and a reminder to us all about what really matters in this world.”

After its publication in 2019, The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse was named Book of the Year by Waterstones and was shortlisted for the British Book Awards’ Nonfiction Lifestyle Book of the Year.

Mackesy, 59, previously worked with Nelson Mandela on a lithograph project, The Unity Series, and also helps support a honey social enterprise in Zambia.

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse will air on BBC One and iPlayer this Christmas.

