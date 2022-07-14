Ryan Gosling says he felt ‘seen’ donning Ken Doll’s look in the new Barbie film

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ryan Gosling says he felt ‘seen’ donning Ken Doll’s look in the new Barbie film

By Press Association
July 14, 2022, 11:47 am
Ryan Gosling (Matt Crossick/PA)
Ryan Gosling (Matt Crossick/PA)

Ryan Gosling has said he felt “seen” donning the bleached blond and washed-out denim look of Ken Doll for the upcoming live-action Barbie film.

The Hollywood actor, 41, will star as the companion of the world-famous doll who will be played by Margot Robbie in the movie directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Greta Gerwig.

Last month, Gosling caused a stir when the first-look images of him as Ken were released showing him wearing an unbuttoned denim jacket showing off his tanned stomach underneath.

The actor also wore matching jeans with the top of his white pants showing the word “Ken” while sporting a bleached blond hairstyle.

Gosling told US outlet Variety that the first thing he thought when he saw his Ken attire was: “Finally, it’s happening. This has been coming my whole life.”

The actor joked that the vibrant look made him feel represented and he hoped the role would allow the other Kens of the world to feel this way.

He said: “I felt like I was seeing myself. I felt seen. I think a lot of Kens will feel seen when they see this.

“Gotta do it for the Kens. Nobody plays with the Kens.”

Gosling has starred in a host of top-billed films including The Notebook, Drive and La La Land, which landed him an Oscar nomination for best actor.

The new Barbie film is a joint project between Warner Bros and the doll’s manufacturer Mattel.

Acclaimed actress and director Gerwig, 37, co-wrote the script with her partner Noah Baumbach.

She was nominated for the best director and best original screenplay Oscars for 2017’s coming-of-age drama Lady Bird, and scored a nod for best adapted screenplay with 2019’s Little Women.

The live-action Barbie film is due to be released on July 21 2023.

