Kid Cudi says it will take ‘a miracle’ to repair his friendship with Kanye West

By Press Association
August 18, 2022, 2:13 am
Kid Cudi says it will take ‘a miracle’ to repair his friendship with Kanye West (Alamy/PA)

Kid Cudi says it will take “a miracle” for him and Kanye West to repair their friendship, with the artist adding that West’s online behaviour had affected his mental health.

The Grammy award-winner, real name is Scott Mescudi, told Esquire magazine that the megastar needed to “own up” to his own problems, instead of lashing out at others.

In February West announced that Cudi would not feature on his album Donda 2 due to his friendship with Kim Kardashian’s then-partner Pete Davidson, and posted a series of erratic images online attacking the trio.

Kanye West’s new album
Cudi said West (pictured) needed to ‘own up’ to his own problems (Jonathan Brady/PA)

In April the pair featured on collaborative track Rock N Roll, on an album by Pusha T, though Cudi announced it would be their last.

In a subsequent tweet, he said he was “not cool” with West and that he was “not my friend”.

“Do you know how it feels to wake up one day, look at your social media, and you’re trending because somebody’s talking some shit about you?” he told Esquire.

“And then you got this person’s trolls sending you messages on Instagram and Twitter?

“That shit pissed me off…That he used his power to f*** with me…You f****** with my mental health now, bro.”

Addressing West directly in the interview he added: “I’m not one of your kids. I’m not Kim.

“It don’t matter if I’m friends with Pete (Davidson) or not friends with Pete. None of this shit had anything to do with me.

“You need to own up to your shit like every man in this life has.

He added: “It’s gonna take a m************ miracle for me and that man to be friends again. I don’t see it happening.”

The full interview with Kid Cudi can be found in the September 2022 edition of Esquire.

