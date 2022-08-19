Roy Scheider to return to big screen in posthumous release completed using AI

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Roy Scheider to return to big screen in posthumous release completed using AI

By Press Association
August 19, 2022, 4:27 pm
Roy Scheider starring in 1975 thriller Jaws (LMKMEDIA/Alamy)
Roy Scheider starring in 1975 thriller Jaws (LMKMEDIA/Alamy)

Roy Scheider is set to return to the big screen in thriller Beautiful Blue Eyes and a rerelease of Jaws, more than a decade after his death.

The American actor died in February 2008 during the filming of Beautiful Blue Eyes, which follows a New York police officer seeking revenge on a Nazi who he believes murdered his family during the Second World War.

Despite the filming of Big Blue Eyes commencing more than 14 years ago, filmmakers had to wait for Artificial intelligence (AI) technology advances in order to release the movie as it was originally envisioned after Scheider’s death.

The Academy Award winner, known for his roles in Jaws and The French Connection, died after suffering from multiple myeloma, described by the NHS as a type of bone marrow cancer.

The 1975 action thriller Jaws, directed by Steven Spielberg, is also being rereleased in RealD 3D and Imax, giving fans the chance to see Scheider in action as police chief Martin Brody once again.

Beautiful Blue Eyes, directed by British filmmaker Joshua Newton, had the original working title of Iron Cross, however the name was later changed after a special request from Scheider before his death.

Three days before his death, Scheider asked Newton to change the movie’s name to Beautiful Blue Eyes due to the meaning it holds in the film. Newton granted Scheider’s wish in the late actor’s honour.

The film follows an NYPD cop, played by Scheider, who has spent decades haunted by the murder of his family during the Second World War. When he believes he has found the Nazi responsible, he enlists his estranged son, portrayed by Alexander Newton, to help him carry out his revenge.

The cast of Beautiful Blue Eyes includes Scott Cohen, Sarah Bolger, Helmut Berger and Newton, who also wrote and performed the film’s title song.

A previous version of the film, which had the original title of Iron Cross and had some shots omitted due to a fault with one of the cameras, premiered at the Boston Film Festival in 2010 and had limited general release in March the following year – but was never widely distributed.

The new film, which is being released in 4K, and the Jaws rerelease will be shown in 431 Regal cinemas across the US from September 9, with its global premiere taking place at New York City’s Regal Union Square on September 8.

