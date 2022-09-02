Cate Blanchett dons eye-catching floral outfit for Venice Film Festival day two

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cate Blanchett dons eye-catching floral outfit for Venice Film Festival day two

By Press Association
September 2, 2022, 2:49 am
Cate Blanchett dons eye-catching floral outfit for Venice Film Festival (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Cate Blanchett dons eye-catching floral outfit for Venice Film Festival (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Cate Blanchett took centre stage on the second day of the Venice International Film Festival, with an eye-catching floral outfit.

The Oscar-winning actress donned a sleek, black, strapless jumpsuit with an explosion of brightly coloured flowers sprouting from the top of the corseted velvet bodice.

Italy Venice Film Festival 2022 Tar Red Carpet
Cate Blanchett poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film Tar at the Venice International Film Festival (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Blanchett stars in Todd Field’s film Tar, which follows the life of fictional composer, musician, philanthropist and conductor, Lydia Tar.

Her striking outfit, featuring vibrant red-oranges, violets and whites, was captured as she stopped for autographs on the red carpet ahead of the film’s screening on Thursday – reportedly causing it to begin late.

Italy Venice Film Festival 2022 Tar Red Carpet
Nina Hoss poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of Tar on Thursday (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

She was joined by co star Nina Hoss, who also drew attention in a long, sparkling trench coat.

Tar is Field’s first film in over 15 years and was reportedly written with Blanchett in mind to play the lead.

Italy Venice Film Festival 2022 Tar Red Carpet
Blanchett stopped for autographs on the red carpet ahead of the film’s screening on Thursday – reportedly causing it to begin late (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Her character is also the first-ever woman to preside over an important German orchestra, and the film sees her at the peak of her career.

Hoss plays Tar’s partner Sharon, a violinist in the orchestra.

Italy Venice Film Festival 2022 Tar Red Carpet
Nina Hoss, from left, Noemie Merlant, Cate Blanchett and Sophie Kauer at the premiere of Tar (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

The film was reportedly given a six-minute standing ovation from the audience following the screening.

Elsewhere at the festival, British actress Jodie Turner-Smith donned another impressive outfit, following the debut of White Noise on Wednesday, in which she stars alongside Adam Driver.

Italy Venice Film Festival 2022 Bardo Red Carpet
Jodie Turner-Smith donned a floor-length multicoloured dress, with a marbled pattern, which was splayed around her on the red carpet (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

The actress, who is known for films including Queen And Slim, wore a floor-length multicoloured dress, with a marbled pattern, which was splayed around her on the red carpet.

On the festival’s opening night, Turner-Smith wore a long black, translucent Gucci dress, with jewelled detailing and red lining – and completed the look with elbow-length green gloves.

