301 films eligible for the 95th Academy Awards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Some 301 films are eligible for the 95th Academy Awards, the organisation has announced.

The number has increased from 276 last year, but is lower than the 366 eligible in 2020, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Expected contenders include The Banshees Of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All At Once and The Fabelmans, all of which have scooped multiple nominations for previous awards.

Introducing your 95th Academy Awards host, Jimmy Kimmel. Welcome back! Tune into ABC to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 12th at 8e/5p! #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/qdFZYFeE2r — The Academy (@TheAcademy) November 7, 2022

Nominations voting for this year’s Oscars begins on Thursday and the final contenders are due to be revealed on January 24.

To be eligible for consideration under rules introduced this year, feature films must have opened in a commercial motion picture theatre in at least one of six US metropolitan areas between January 1 and December 31 last year.

They must have completed a minimum of seven consecutive days in the same venue and must have a running time of more than 40 minutes.

The star-studded ceremony, due to be hosted by US talk show host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel, will take place on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.