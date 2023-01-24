Priscilla Presley ‘touched’ by love and support following daughter’s death

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Priscilla Presley says she has been “touched” by the words of fans following the death and subsequent memorial of her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.

The US actress acknowledged that the past weeks had been “difficult” but said the love she had received “makes a difference”.

Lisa Marie’s death at the age of 54 was announced on January 12, shortly after she was taken to hospital.

Thank you all for your condolences, you have touched me with your words. It has been a very difficult time but just knowing your love is out there makes a difference. — Priscilla Presley (@Cilla_Presley) January 24, 2023

On Sunday a public memorial for the singer-songwriter, the only child of Elvis, was held at her father’s Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee.

It was attended by family members, fans and friends including the Mayor of Memphis and the Duchess of York.

