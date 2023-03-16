Ben Affleck says Jennifer Lopez has coached him for ‘land mine’ media interviews

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ben Affleck says that his wife Jennifer Lopez has coached him for media interviews, which he has previously viewed as “land mines”.

The Hollywood actor said he had become “very guarded” due to bad experiences, and was concerned about saying things that may be career-ending.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Affleck discussed a number of topics including his new production company and film Air, as well as his viral appearance at the Grammys with Lopez.

Asked why he was not on Instagram, he said. “My wife’s a genius at that. I don’t know if there’s anybody who understands Instagram better than her.

“In fact, she gave me a talk this morning before this interview. She thinks that because of experiences that I’ve had, I’ve become very guarded. And she’s right.

“I view these things as land mines, where if you say one wrong thing, your career might be over.”

The Hollywood power couple were pictured together at the 65th Grammy Awards in February, with many on social media remarking that Affleck looked bored.

He said that despite images and video of the night, he had had “a good time”, but had become nervous after they had been approached by ceremony host Trevor Noah for an interview.

Following the Grammys, Lopez said she always has “the best time” with her husband, and posted a video montage on Instagram, which included clips and photos of the couple together.

Affleck has now started his own production company with friend and fellow actor Matt Damon, called Artists Equity.

It is founded on the premise of profit-sharing among not only directors, producers and actors but also crew-members such as cinematographers, editors and costume designers.

Their company’s first film, Air, tells the story of how basketball legend Michael Jordan’s family and a group of executives at Nike revolutionised the business with one historic sports-shoe deal.

The film is set to star Affleck and Damon, as well as Jason Bateman and Viola Davis – who will play Jordan’s mother.

Affleck said his wife had also given him some “great lines” for the script as she was “incredibly knowledgeable” about the evolution of fashion.

Air will premiere at the South by Southwest film festival in Texas on March 18 before releasing theatrically on April 5.

The Hollywood Reporter’s full interview with Affleck can be read online.