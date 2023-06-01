Dwayne Johnson announces return to Fast & Furious franchise as Luke Hobbs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dwayne Johnson announces return to Fast & Furious franchise as Luke Hobbs

By Press Association
Dwayne Johnson (Suzan Moore/PA)
Dwayne Johnson (Suzan Moore/PA)

Dwayne Johnson has announced his return to the Fast & Furious franchise.

The American actor, who is also known as The Rock and for his earlier career as a professional wrestler, first appeared in Fast Five as agent Luke Hobbs of the US Diplomatic Security Service.

He previously said in December 2021 that there was “no chance” he would return for film series following him starring in The Fate Of The Furious, also called Fast & Furious 8.

Johnson was then absent from Fast & Furious 9: The Fast Saga, but did appear in 2019 spin-off Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, opposite Jason Statham.

Fast & Furious Live World Premiere – London
Vin Diesel attending the world premiere of Fast & Furious Live (Ian West/PA)

In a video posted on Twitter on Thursday, Johnson said: “So I am 100% confirming to you guys around the world that yes, it is true. Hobbs is back. Hobbs is back in the Fast & Furious franchise.”

He added that it has been “so incredibly, personally gratifying and satisfying and humbling and exciting to see” reactions from fans to the most recent instalment, Fast X, also known as Fast & Furious 10, which teased a Hobbs appearance in a mid-credit scene.

Johnson also said that him and Vin Diesel, who plays Dominic Toretto in the movies, are “brothers” and “despite us having our differences” they have to think about plans “much bigger than ourselves”.

He added: “So if you thought that The Rock vs ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin headlining three Wrestlemanias… was earth shattering, well wait until you see what happens when Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa in Fast X) and Hobbs collide?

“Anyway, that’s way down the road, I’ll keep you guys updated on everything.”

Johnson was a successful WWE wrestler for eight years before making a name for himself in Hollywood.

In an interview with CNN in December 2021, Johnson said he “was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return”.

It has long been rumoured that Diesel and Johnson feuded during the filming of the Fast & Furious movies.

However, in the latest Twitter post, he also wrote: “Last summer Vin and I put all the past behind us.

“We’ll lead with brotherhood and resolve – and always take care of the franchise, characters & FANS that we love.”

