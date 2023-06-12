Amber Heard to appear at film festival also featuring new Johnny Depp movie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Amber Heard to appear at film festival also featuring new Johnny Depp movie

By Press Association
Amber Heard is due to appear at an Italian film festival later this month, which is also set to feature a screening of Johnny Depp’s latest movie.

The Aquaman star will attend the 69th Taormina Film Festival on June 24 for the world premiere of her new film In The Fire.

It is her first major onscreen role following the high-profile legal battle with Depp last year, and she has kept a relatively low profile since.

The Hollywood star accused his former partner of defamation following a 2018 article she wrote in the Washington Post, which his lawyers said accused him of being an abuser.

Following a six-week trial in Fairfax County, Virginia, jurors returned a verdict in Depp’s favour.

In December, Heard made the “very difficult decision” to settle the multimillion-dollar case, so that the situation could be resolved “on terms I can agree to”.

On Monday, the Taormina Film Festival announced that Heard would be joining other famous faces at this year’s event to promote In The Fire.

Set in 1899, the film follows a 38-year-old American psychiatrist called to solve the case of a disturbed child in Columbia, following accusations that the child is the Devil.

Depp’s latest film Jeanne Du Barry, in which he plays King Louis XV, is also among the films listed at the festival.

The actor previously returned to the limelight to present the film at the Cannes Film Festival last month.

It is also his first major onscreen role since the defamation trial.

Speaking at a press conference at Cannes, Depp said he had “no further need” for Hollywood, and described the fallout from the trial as a “weird joke”.

Jeanne Du Barry is listed as a highlight of the Taormina Film Festival, though it was not confirmed whether Depp would be in attendance.

Organisers have been approached for comment on whether Depp will appear.

Other festival highlights include the Italian premiere of Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, starring Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller Bridge, and the world premiere of Billie’s Magic World, featuring Alec Baldwin.

The Taormina Film Festival is set to run from June 23 to July 1, in Sicily.

