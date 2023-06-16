Pete Davidson charged with reckless driving after Los Angeles collision

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson has been charged in connection with crashing a vehicle into a Los Angeles home.

The actor and comedian was charged with one misdemeanor count of reckless driving following the incident in Beverly Hills on March 4.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office said that reckless driving could have “devastating consequences” and it was taking the allegations “seriously”.

“We believe that Mr Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home,” the DA’s office said in a statement shared with the PA news agency.

“Luckily, no-one was seriously injured as a result of this collision. We know that reckless driving can have devastating consequences.

“In 2022, traffic fatalities in Los Angeles have reached the highest levels seen in 20 years. This is an alarming trend that we cannot ignore.

“As a result, it’s crucial that we take all allegations of reckless driving seriously and hold those responsible accountable.”

Davidson is due to be arraigned on July 27.

As well as SNL, the comedian is also known for his appearances in films including Bodies Bodies Bodies, The Suicide Squad, and Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts.