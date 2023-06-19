Bebe Rexha hit in face by mobile phone during New York gig

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pop star Bebe Rexha could be seen sinking to her knees on stage after she was hit in the face by a mobile phone.

Videos shared online from the gig in New York show the phone flying through the air and hitting the star on her forehead.

phoenix y’all were incredible!!! see you tonight anaheim 💕🪩 pic.twitter.com/RDrwzDqJqI — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) June 1, 2023

She stumbles backwards and puts her hand up to her face before turning away from the audience and falling to her knees.

The musician, 33, is best known for hits including I’m Good (Blue), a collaboration with DJ David Guetta, and Heart Wants What It Wants.

She has also written songs for stars including Eminem, Rihanna, and Selena Gomez.

Rexha, real name Bleta Rexha, was just about to close her set during her Best F’n Night Of My Life Tour in New York when the incident happened.

She is next due to perform on Tuesday June 20 at The Fillmore in Philadelphia.

She will bring the tour to London on July 28 when she will play the O2 Shepherds Bush Empire.